Former Maryland Head Coach Sean Schimmel Joins Miami-OH Staff As Assistant Coach

Miami University in Miami, Ohio announced at the end of November the addition of Sean Schimmel to their coaching staff for the 2023-2024 season.

“Sean’s decades of experience have made him a highly sought-after coach that I am excited to bring on board to Miami. His understanding of the mental and physical side of training is impressive and his innovative approach will help our student-athletes succeed in all areas at Miami, in the Mid-American Conference, the NCAA Championships and beyond,” head coach Hollie Bonewit-Cron said. “Sean will contribute to all aspects within our program and I am looking forward to working with him!”

Schimmel most recently spent six years in Athens, Georgia from 2016-2022 working both as a volunteer assistant for the University of Georgia as well as the associate head coach for the ABSC Pro Dawgs. Schimmel primarily worked with the IM and sprint groups.

During this time, Schimmel also served as an assistant coach for the International Swimming League’s (ISL) Cali Condors. He also was the Team USA Lead Coach for the 2019 FINA Champions Series in Budapest, Hungary.

Prior to his time in Georgia, Schimmel was the head coach for the women’s-only program at the University of Arkansas where he resigned in 2016. While at Arkansas, the Razorback women were highlighted by a 26th place team finish at the 2013 NCAA Championships, in Schimmel’s first season as head coach.

Schimmel’s first head coaching job was at the University of Maryland from 2008-2012. The men’s and women’s programs were ultimately cut by the athletic department in 2012. Schimmel began his coaching career with the Harvard men’s program from 1999-2006 before becoming the LSU associate head coach from 2006-2008.

Schimmel graduated from USC in 1992 with a degree in communications. He competed at the 1988 US Olympic Trials in both the 100 and 200 butterfly.

The Miami-OH men captured the 2023 MAC team title while the women finished third this past spring. The women’s team sent a swimmer to NCAAs as Nicole Maier was highlighted by a ‘B’ final win in the 400 IM. The current senior Maier has competed at NCAAs for the last two seasons.