Former Kentucky Head Coach Lars Jorgensen Given Temporary Restrictions by SafeSport

Five months after resigning as head coach at the University of Kentucky, Lars Jorgensen‘s name has appeared in the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s disciplinary database for unspecified allegations of misconduct.

Jorgensen was given temporary restrictions on Nov. 14 including “no unsupervised coaching/training, contact/communication limitation(s),” and “no contact directive(s).”

SwimSwam made an open records request for any documents related to investigations into Jorgensen earlier this year. Kentucky’s response revealed details about his previous NCAA compliance rules violations last year that resulted in a weeklong suspension, but no insight into this year’s investigation that resulted in his paid leave on May 1. One week after SwimSwam reported on that paid leave in June, Jorgensen resigned following more than a decade in Lexington.

Kentucky reached a $75,000 settlement with Jorgensen in their separation agreement, significantly less than the $402,500 left on his contract through the 2024-25 season. His legal counsel told SwimSwam on Sunday that the allegations that landed him in SafeSport’s disciplinary database are “completely baseless.”

“[Jorgensen] did absolutely nothing wrong,” said Greg Anderson of AndersonGlenn LLP, a former Duke swimmer who has represented USA Swimming in the past. “We conducted an in-depth investigation. If you look at our history of representing the top coaches in the country, before we take a case, we will do our own internal investigation, which we did here.

“We have a settlement with the University, which I’m hoping whatever is going on right now is not breaching that settlement,” Anderson added. “I do not believe that continuing on with this investigation is doing any good for anyone. I think when the facts come out here, there’s going to be egg on a lot of people’s faces — and it’s not going to be me and my client. I found some of the actions really unfortunate here, and not by [Jorgensen].

Before Jorgensen arrived at Kentucky in 2013, he coached at the University of Toledo. In 2014, a former Toledo softball coach accused Jorgensen of having a long-term romance with a swimmer, hiring her as an assistant coach, and ultimately promoting her to head coach in a Title IX lawsuit where he was one of three examples of male head coaches and administrators who “committed much more egregious offenses” without being fired.

Former Princeton head coach Bret Lundgaard was hired as Jorgensen’s replacement in July.