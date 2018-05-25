Former Cal Swimmer Sent 2010 E-Mail Reporting Muqtar Harrassment

A former swimmer at the University of California sent an unanswered e-mail to the school’s chancellor and athletic director in 2010, reporting sexual harassment by school employee Mohamed Muqtar, who was fired earlier this month after sexual assault allegations.

Jenna Rais swam at Cal in the early 2000s. In 2010, she sent an e-mail to school officials, claiming that Muqtar, an athletic department employee, had “asked about her sex life, rubbed against her in his office and had windows facing the pool to satisfy ‘perverted motives’,” according to PennLive.com. The e-mail went to then-chancellor Robert Birgenau and then-athletic director Sandy Barbour, but Rais says she never received even a reply.

“I was even more shocked that I didn’t receive any response,” she told PennLive. “I expected something. I thought that, if they really couldn’t take any more action that they would let me know – you know: ‘Thank you for your letter. I’m sorry but we can’t take any more action.’ Something like that.”

Muqtar was fired earlier this month after a former Cal basketball player filed a lawsuit alleging that Muqtar had used his position of power within the athletic department to sexually harass her and others. You can read more about that here.

Barbour is now the athletic director at Penn State University, and is drawing criticism for failing to respond to Rais’ report back in 2010.