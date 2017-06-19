Former Bridgeport Coach Pleads Guilty To 3rd Degree Assault

Former University of Bridgeport coach Sean Raffile pleaded guilty on two of three charges in a court hearing this morning centering on a March domestic dispute.

Raffile pleaded guilty on third degree assault charges for an incident dating back to March 1. Raffile, then the head men’s and women’s swimming & diving coach at Bridgeport, was between his team’s conference and national championship meets when he was arrested and charged with third degree assault and “risk of injury to a child.” Just over a month later, Raffile was arrested again. This April 7 arrest was for a “violation of a protective order,” per the Connecticut state judiciary website.

Raffile had hearings on both charges this morning. The Connecticut Judicial Branch website indicates that Raffile pleaded guilty to the third degree assault charge from March 1 and to the violation of protective order charge from April 7. There is no plea listed on the risk of injury to child charge from March 1. His next hearing is July 19, per an email update from the court site.

Bridgeport has since moved on without Raffile, naming Richard ‘Doc’ Ludemann as its new men’s and women’s head coach.