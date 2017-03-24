Bridgeport Coach Sean Raffile Arrested For Third Degree Assault

University of Bridgeport head men’s and women’s swimming & diving coach Sean Raffile was arrested and charged earlier this month with third degree assault and “risk of injury to a child.”

Raffile just wrapped his third season with Bridgeport after three with Pace University. He’s been coaching since at least 2005.

Connecticut State court records indicate Raffile was arrested on March 1st. He’s charged with felony risk of injury to child along with misdemeanor third degree assault for an incident listed as taking place on March 1st.

He was released from police custody on $5,000 bail and is due back in court on March 29th.

We reached out to Bridgeport to see if there was any change to Raffile’s status with the university given his arrest, but as of Friday evening, Bridgeport had not returned our request for comment.

The University of Bridgeport is based out of Bridgeport, Connecticut and competes in the NCAA’s Division II and the Metropolitan Conference. They’ve since wrapped up their season, but were between the Metropolitan Conference Championships and the NCAA Division II Championships when the arrest occurred.