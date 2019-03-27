Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Follow Along with Your NCAA Men’s Pick’em Entires

by Andrew Mering 0

March 27th, 2019 College, News

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The rules

VIEW YOUR ENTRIES HERE

The final entry deadline for pick’em has passed (the meet’s starting). We’ll post daily updates on the standings, but in the meantime, if you want to follow along with your entries, here is the spreadsheet.

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!