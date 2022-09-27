Florida’s Liendo, Miller & Svirskyi Earn SEC Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three Florida swimmers earned SEC Player of the Week honors Tuesday afternoon, the conference announced. Joshua Liendo was named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, Hayden Miller was tabbed SEC Women’s Freshmen of the Week, while Anton Svirskyi claimed Co-SEC Men’s Diver of the Week during the opening week of the 2022-23 season.

In his first collegiate meet, Liendo claimed first in three events, including a 19.69 time in the 50 free, earning a B-cut and pacing the Gators. The freshman also was first in the 100 fly, posting a 48.06.

Fellow freshman Hayden Miller recorded her first career honors, winning the 500 free with a 4:51.10 and the 1000 free, clocking a 9:53.52.

Anton Svirskyi was named Co-SEC Men’s Diver of the Week after posting career-bests in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives.

The Gators continue their season on October 22nd against the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville.