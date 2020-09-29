Florida Women Land 3rd Top-20 from Class of 2022: #12 Hayden Miller

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Houston, Texas native Hayden Miller has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Florida class of 2026.

“I am so blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Florida! I can’t wait to be apart [sic] of such a special team. Thanks to all my friends, family & coaches and especially God who helped me get here. Go gators!!!🐊🧡💙”

Miller is a junior at Cypress Creek High School; she swims year-round for Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club and specializes in distance freestyle. She ranks #12 on our Way Too Early list of girls from the high school class of 2022. The Gators now have 6 verbal commitments to the class of 2026, including Miller, Anna Moore, Isabella Lojewski, Mallory Schleicher, Scarlet Martin (#20), and Zoe Dixon (#5).

As a freshman at the 2019 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Meet, Miller won the 500 free (4:50.13) and placed 5th in the 200 free (1:51.24). Since then, she has brought her times in the respective events down to 4:42.74 and 1:47.60. She had a nice showing at 2019 Winter Juniors West where she came in 5th in the 500 and 6th in the mile and dropped nearly 15 seconds in the latter.

In LCM, she won the 800 free (8:48.93) and was runner-up in the 400 free (4:20.48) and 1500 free (17:01.84) at 2019 USA Swimming Futures Championships in Des Moines. At 2020 College Station Sectionals in February, she won the 800 free and lowered her 400 PB to 4:14.91 (Olympic Trials cut) with her runner-up finish. She went her best time in the 800 (8:44.76, an OT cut) in January at PSS Knoxville.

Best SCY Times:

500 free – 4:42.74

200 free – 1:47.60

1650 free – 16:33.56

Miller is already fast enough to score for the Gators at the conference level. Her best times would have made her a B finalist in the 500 free and 20th in the mile at 2020 SEC Championships.

