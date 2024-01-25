Florida Swim & Dive Ready to Face Off Against In-State Rivals Florida State

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 2/3 ranked Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving team continues the 2023-24 campaign Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27, taking on the No. 16/23 Florida State. Gators swimming will travel to Ocala on Friday for their in-state rivalry matchup inside the FAST Aquatics Facility, while Gator diving will host the Seminoles on Friday and Saturday inside the O’Connell Center Natatorium.

The swimming dual matchup is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Friday. Results can be followed on the MeetMobile app.

Diving starts at noon on Friday and will honor its four seniors with a senior ceremony taking place prior at 11:30 a.m. Florida will then compete in platform dives on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 11a.m. Results can be followed on DiveMeet.

FLORIDA DIVING 2023-24 SENIOR CLASS

THE GATORS FIRST SWIM & DIVE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

The 1983 and 1984 NCAA National Championship Teams will be honored in Ocala on Friday at 10:30 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of being crowned as the Gators first swimming and diving national champions.



LAST TIME OUT

Florida swimming is coming off a senior day sweep on Jan. 5 over South Carolina. The men remain a perfect 6-0 this season and the women are 6-1.

HISTORY

Friday’s meet against the Seminoles will be the 85th all-time between the men’s programs, and the 51st meeting between the women’s programs. Florida owns a 61-23-1 in the men’s series, and a 47-3 record in the women’s series.

ON FLORIDA STATE

The Florida State men’s team is ranked 16th in the most recent College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) rankings, and is coming off a 107-193 loss over No. 7 Georgia on Jan. 13. The No. 23 Seminoles women’s team comes into Friday with a 5-3 overall record after defeating Vanderbilt 230-61 on Jan. 13.

ORDER OF EVENTS

200 Medley Relay

1000 Freestyle

200 Free

100 Back

100 Breast

200 Fly

50 Free

BREAK

100 Free

200 Back

200 Breast

500 Free

100 Fly

BREAK

200 IM

200 Free Relay