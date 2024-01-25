Florida Swim & Dive Ready to Face Off Against In-State Rivals Florida State

Courtesy: Florida Athletics
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 2/3 ranked Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving team continues the 2023-24 campaign Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27, taking on the No. 16/23 Florida State. Gators swimming will travel to Ocala on Friday for their in-state rivalry matchup inside the FAST Aquatics Facility, while Gator diving will host the Seminoles on Friday and Saturday inside the O’Connell Center Natatorium.
The swimming dual matchup is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Friday. Results can be followed on the MeetMobile app.
Diving starts at noon on Friday and will honor its four seniors with a senior ceremony taking place prior at 11:30 a.m. Florida will then compete in platform dives on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 11a.m. Results can be followed on DiveMeet.
FLORIDA DIVING 2023-24 SENIOR CLASS
THE GATORS FIRST SWIM & DIVE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS
The 1983 and 1984 NCAA National Championship Teams will be honored in Ocala on Friday at 10:30 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of being crowned as the Gators first swimming and diving national champions.
LAST TIME OUT
Florida swimming is coming off a senior day sweep on Jan. 5 over South Carolina. The men remain a perfect 6-0 this season and the women are 6-1.
HISTORY
Friday’s meet against the Seminoles will be the 85th all-time between the men’s programs, and the 51st meeting between the women’s programs. Florida owns a 61-23-1 in the men’s series, and a 47-3 record in the women’s series.
ON FLORIDA STATE
The Florida State men’s team is ranked 16th in the most recent College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) rankings, and is coming off a 107-193 loss over No. 7 Georgia on Jan. 13. The No. 23 Seminoles women’s team comes into Friday with a 5-3 overall record after defeating Vanderbilt 230-61 on Jan. 13.
ORDER OF EVENTS
200 Medley Relay
1000 Freestyle
200 Free
100 Back
100 Breast
200 Fly
50 Free
BREAK
100 Free
200 Back
200 Breast
500 Free
100 Fly
BREAK
200 IM
200 Free Relay