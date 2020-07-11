Florida State Announces Salary Reductions, 25 Positions Cut in Athletics

Florida State University has announced reductions in 25 full-time positions and pay reductions for most of its athletics staff as part of a 20% reduction in the department’s athletics budget for next year. This comes as universities across the country grapple with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic that threatens the future of college athletics.

The department says that there is a “strong possibility” of furloughs to further reduce costs.

Florida State head coach Neal Studd says that while he doesn’t yet know who all was cut, and that many are open positions that won’t be filled, but that he doesn’t believe any coaching staffs will lose positions.

The school’s highest earners will take the biggest cuts. According to Tomahawk Nation, an SB Nation site dedicated to Florida State Athletics, head football coach Mike Norvell will take a 25% pay cut on his salary next season of $4 million.

Tomahawk Nation also reports that head men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton and head women’s basketball coach Sue Semrau will each take “roughly” a 15% pay cut, and that athletics director David Coburn will take a 20% pay cut.

The school formally announced on Friday the full schedule of pay cuts, but it appears as though the department’s highest earners, above, will take the biggest hits.

Other Pay Cuts:

Employees earning $150,000 or more will take a 10% reduction

Employees earning $72,000 to $149,999 will take a 7.5% reduction

Employees earning $43,000 to $71,999 will take a 5% reduction.

Florida State head coach Neal Studd earned $135,000 in the most recent year, which means he will be in the 7.5% pay cut category, which amounts to a reduction of $10,125.

Other Swimming & Diving Staff Salaries (Based on last season’s salaries):

Head diving coach John proctor – $95,000, reduction by $7,125

Associate head coach Dan Kesler – $66,000, reduction by $3,300

Assistant coach Dan Carrington – $55,000, reduction by $2,750

Assistant coach Emma Svensson – $46,804, reduction by $2,340.20

Assistant coach Nick Zorn – $36,268, not impacted

The school has also eliminated positions in its Booster club.

The department’s financial situation was on rocky footing prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus. In fiscal year 2018, in spite of a $23.7 million increase in revenue that ranked it as the highest revenue department in the ACC, the school ran a $3.6 million deficit. The school was able to balance its budget, thanks in part to a $6.15 million transfer from the Booster club, in fiscal year 2019.

Florida has seen one of the most dramatic rises in new coronavirus cases in the country over the last month. On June 10, the state’s 7-day average of new cases was 1,210. Now, a month later, that average has climbed to 9,087 new daily positive tests. Much of that growth has been concentrated in central and southern Florida. Leon County, where Florida State is located, has seen 2,160 coronavirus cases and 736 deaths attributed to COVID-19. That is just the 22nd-most cases among Florida counties.

While both the Pac-12 and Big Ten have announced that their football teams, among other fall sports, will cut their schedules back to conference opponents only in 2020, the ACC has not yet made the same move. The conference, which includes Florida State, has, however, said that its member schools won’t begin competition in fall sports until at least September.