Florida Set To Kick Off 2022-23 Season Friday

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving is set to open up its season Friday, Sept. 23, hosting Nova Southeastern and Arkansas at the Ann Marie Rogers Swimming and Diving Pool at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center at 10 a.m.

Flavet Field will be open for fan parking, and to make entry easier, Gate 3 will be the primary entrance for the meet. Fans will not need to walk around the building to Gate 2, and admission is free.

The men are coming off a 10th straight SEC Championship and third-place finish at last year’s NCAA Championships, while the women finished 13th last season.

Live results can be followed on the MeetMobile app.

Preseason Gator Splashes

Order of Events:

Thursday, September 22nd

3M Women, 1M Men Diving

Friday, September 23rd

200 Medley Relay

1,000 Freestyle

200 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

200 Fly

50 Free

Exhibition Swim Heat #1

Diving (Women 1M)

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

200 Breaststroke

500 Freestyle

100 Fly

Exhibition Swim Heat #2

Diving (Men 3M)

200 IM

400 IM (Exhibition)

400 Free Relay