Florida Set To Kick Off 2022-23 Season Friday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving is set to open up its season Friday, Sept. 23, hosting Nova Southeastern and Arkansas at the Ann Marie Rogers Swimming and Diving Pool at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center at 10 a.m.
Flavet Field will be open for fan parking, and to make entry easier, Gate 3 will be the primary entrance for the meet. Fans will not need to walk around the building to Gate 2, and admission is free.
The men are coming off a 10th straight SEC Championship and third-place finish at last year’s NCAA Championships, while the women finished 13th last season.
Live results can be followed on the MeetMobile app.
Preseason Gator Splashes
- Anthony Nesty opens up his fifth season as the men’s head coach and second season leading the women’s program.
- Nesty earned his four-straight SEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Coach of the Year title, becoming the first men’s coach to win the award in each of his first four seasons.
- At the 2022 SEC Championships, the men took first for a 10th consecutive year, while the women finished fifth. A league-best 13 Florida swimmers were named to an All-SEC team.
- Florida returns 11 All-Americans on the men’s side, including Dillon Hillis, Adam Chaney, and Trey Freeman
- The Gators return the school-record holding 200 free relay (1:27.16) and 400 free relay (3:11.07) team of Ekaterina Nikonova, Talia Bates, Katie Mack, and Micayla Cronk
- Florida adds 11 newcomers each on the men’s and women’s side, including international medalists Joshua Liendo and Jacob Mitchell
- 2022 SEC Co-Female Diver of the Year Maha Amer and All-Americans Leonardo Garcia and Anton Svirskyi all return on the diving side
Order of Events:
Thursday, September 22nd
3M Women, 1M Men Diving
Friday, September 23rd
200 Medley Relay
1,000 Freestyle
200 Freestyle
100 Backstroke
100 Breaststroke
200 Fly
50 Free
Exhibition Swim Heat #1
Diving (Women 1M)
100 Freestyle
200 Backstroke
200 Breaststroke
500 Freestyle
100 Fly
Exhibition Swim Heat #2
Diving (Men 3M)
200 IM
400 IM (Exhibition)
400 Free Relay
Would love to see Ledecky Exhibition a 400 IM!
Surprised no 2 free relay