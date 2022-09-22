Cyber Attackers Take Control Of Israeli Pool’s PH And Chlorine Levels

A recent technology infrastructure breach at a pool in Isreal highlights the need for aquatic facilities to consider more than just the physical aspects when securing their sites.
Hacktivist group ‘GhostSec’ recently bragged about having breached an unidentified hotel pool’s programmable logic controller (PLC), rendering the group in control of the site’s pH and chlorine levels.
An independent security firm’s (Otorio) post-breach report stated, “While we do not know for certain, it appears that the most likely aim of the breach was for the attackers to demonstrate that they had the ability to control the water’s pH.” (Otorio.com)
Although the cyberattack group didn’t provide details about the breach, such as hacked IP addresses or data dumps of the affected systems, researchers at Otorio found that vulnerabilities existed as a result of the facility’s systems ‘not including basic security mechanisms, such as authentication and encryption, in their technologies.’ (Otorio.com)
In this case, the pool’s operators simply used the default passwords provided in the system controllers’ vendor manual.
Otorio informed Israel’s Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) about the details of this particular breach and also cooperated with authorities to resolve it quickly.
According to Outpost24, GhostSec is a highly organized hacktivist group associated with the international network hacktivists Anonymous. The group gained its reputation within the Anonymous collective by participating in the #opisis hacktivist initiative against ISIS back in 2015.
hope you all can understand our decision on not attacking their PH levels and risking a chance to harm the innocents of #Israel
Our "war" has always been FOR the people not against them. #FreePalestine
Details:https://t.co/7hczY9Owh1 pic.twitter.com/wGa7YXCbfV
— GhostSec (@ghost_s3curity) September 11, 2022
Maybe simple things like pool maintenance do not have to be linked to the internet? Have someone manually push buttons or at least keep it on a closed system.