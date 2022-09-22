Cyber Attackers Take Control Of Israeli Pool’s PH And Chlorine Levels

A recent technology infrastructure breach at a pool in Isreal highlights the need for aquatic facilities to consider more than just the physical aspects when securing their sites.

Hacktivist group ‘GhostSec’ recently bragged about having breached an unidentified hotel pool’s programmable logic controller (PLC), rendering the group in control of the site’s pH and chlorine levels.

An independent security firm’s (Otorio) post-breach report stated, “While we do not know for certain, it appears that the most likely aim of the breach was for the attackers to demonstrate that they had the ability to control the water’s pH.” (Otorio.com)