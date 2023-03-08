Florida Senior Kevin Vargas, #16 in the NCAA in the 400 IM, Left Off NCAA Roster

University of Florida senior Kevin Vargas wasn’t submitted as a qualifier for the 2023 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships in spite of having the 16th-best time in the NCAA in the 400 IM this season.

Vargas finished 11th in the 400 IM at last year’s NCAA Championships, earning Honorable Mention All-America honors and scoring 6 individual points for the Gators. He placed 38th in the 200 IM and 34th in the 200 breaststroke at that same meet.

Florida did not respond to a request for more information on why Vargas wasn’t put forward as an NCAA qualifier, but it was likely because of roster limits (18 per team).

Florida had 15 swimmers earn individual invites for the 2023 NCAA Championships. That doesn’t include Alberto Mestre, who became the first alternate when NC State dropped Kyle Ponsler from their roster to get under the 18-athlete limit.

They’ll have to use 1 more roster spot to get Eric Friese in to swim the butterfly leg of their medley relays (he did not earn an individual invite), which puts them up to 17 roster spots if Mestre gets an invite (the first alternate usually does, though it’s not a guarantee).

With divers Leonardo Garcia and Skip Donald already qualified (each diver counts as half-a-roster spot at the NCAA Championships), that puts the Gators at their roster limit of 18.

Teams don’t actually have to reduce their rosters below the limit to replace with divers before official sheets are released (as they were on Wednesday), but it appears Florida may have made the decision pre-emptively.