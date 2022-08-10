FINIS Set of the Week: Under The Sea We Live Care Free

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).

That’s right! More underwaters! It’s everything you never wanted!

400 warmup – every 4th 25 kick

8 x 25 @ 15 Rest 12.5 underwater

4 x 50 @ 10 Rest descend 1-4 kick

8 x 25 @ 15 Rest 15 meters underwater

4 x 75 @ 10 Rest descend 1-4, Dolphin Kick On Back

8 x 25 @ 20 Rest all underwater

4 x 100 @ 15 Rest Fast Kick

*For more advanced swimmers wear Zoomers Gold or no fins. For newer swimmers, or those who struggle with kicking wear Long Floating Fins.

