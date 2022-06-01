FINIS Set of the Week: The Twilight Saga

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

Did we really need 5 rounds?

Warmup

-5 x100

Main Set

-10 x 50 on :30 seconds rest

-2 x 100 on 1:00 rest, must hit faster than your average on the 50’s

-5 rounds, drop the rest on the 50’s by 5 seconds with each round

Cooldown -4 x 100 kick

