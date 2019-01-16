FINIS Set of the Week: Sprint and Crossfit Workout

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Becca Wyant, FINIS Creative Manager and Photographer, a Master’s Swimmer and former swimmer at the University of the Pacific.

Time to clear the deck and make room for some core, leg and arm work with this sprinter’s workout.

3 Rounds (Dryland exercises change each round)

1 x 25 Sprint

(Climb out of the pool)

Round 1: 10 Jump Squats

Round 2: 10 Burpees

Round 3: 10 Lunges

1 x 50 Sprint

(Climb out of the pool)

Round 1: 10 Pushups

Round 2: 10 Dips

Round 3: 30 Second Wall Sit

1 x 75 (25 easy, 25 underwater kick, 25 sprint backstroke)

(Climb out of the pool)

Round 1: 10 Palms-To-Elbows (total)

Round 2: 10 Squats

Round 3: 8 Walkout Push Ups

1 x 100 (25 easy, 50 sprint, 25 kick)

1:00 Rest

