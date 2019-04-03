FINIS Set of the Week: Shoulder Time

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

Build shoulder strength and let your legs rest and recover (great to do after a hard kick set).

Wear FINIS Freestyler Paddles for all the pull (take them off for the easy)

Warm Up:

100 swim

100 other than free

100 kick your choice

4×150 pull (50 easy/50 moderate/50 strong) – Rest 20 sec

100 easy

4×100 pull (descend time 1–4) – Rest 15 sec

100 easy

4×50 pull (breathe every 5 strokes) – Rest 10 sec

100 Cool Down

