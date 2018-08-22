FINIS Set of the Week: Never Miss Leg Day

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes courtesy of Jill Dahle,

Masters Swimmer & Coach; Director Sales & Marketing for FINIS

As a coach, I have a hard time striking a healthy balance with kick sets – it can feel like all or nothing. My swimmers often perceive a kick set as social time and the effort just isn’t there – so to compensate, I make the intervals challenging and often leave a large part of the group in the dust. Am I alone here??? As a solution to this, I’ve been using fin work to drive the intensity, without relying on crazy intervals to demand effort.

2 Rounds with Fins – preferably a power fin like the FINIS Edge.

1 x 25 Flutter Kick with a board Easy Effort

2 x 25 Dolphin Kick with a board

1 x 75 Flutter Kick with a board Medium Effort

2 x 25 Dolphin Kick with a board

Drop the Board

1 x 125 Flutter Kick Streamline on back, FAST

2 x 25 Dolphin Kick Streamline on back, FAST

1 x 25 Easy – Shake out the Legs

