FINIS Set of the Week: Life in the FAST Lane

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Randy Kasir, a former swimmer & current Business Development Representative for FINIS.

Combining equipment and speed work is a fine balance. Combining speed and equipment is a great way to get a full body workout, but it’s crucial to pick equipment that won’t interfere with proper technique at high speeds. We’ve put together this set to highlight the few pieces of equipment that trust, even at the fastest sets.

6 Rounds

Odd rounds = Free

Even Rounds = Stroke

6 x 25 Sprint with Freestyler Paddles (no paddles for stroke rounds) and PDF Fins

4 x 25 – Sprint with PDF Fins

2 x 25 – No equipment

For more awesome workouts, visit FINIS’ Training Tips & Workouts page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.