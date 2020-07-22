FINIS Set of the Week: Let’s Have Some Fun, This Beat Is Sick

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, FINIS marketing coordinator and former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).

This week’s set uses a Tempo Trainer in a variety of different ways and is designed to help you become more efficient with your stroke while also upping your stroke rate.

300-600 warmup

5 x 100’s tempo trainer set to beep every 25 seconds. It will act as a way to keep your pace. Every 25 seconds puts the interval at 1:40, so adjust as needed

300 pull with tempo trainer set to slower than your usual stroke rate. This will force you to lengthen your stroke and get the most out of each stroke

8 x 50’s @ 10 rest. Descend 1-4, 5-8. Set your tempo trainer to faster than your usual pace and try and keep that speed

200 warm down

*Wear Tempo Trainer for everything but the warmup and warmdown. Add agility paddles and a pull buoy for the 300 pull.

