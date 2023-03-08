FINIS Set of the Week: Kick, Swim, Switch

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Bryn Lewis, marketing manager at FINIS and former swimmer at the University of North Texas (ca-caw!).

Simple cardio workout with a mix of kick and full stroke.

Warm-up

200 swim free

200 swim stroke

200 kick choice

200 swim free

Main Set: All swim is moderate, all kick is fast.

6×75 all swim – Rest 25 seconds

6×75 50 swim, 25 kick – Rest 20 seconds

6×75 25 swim, 50 kick – Rest 15 seconds

6×75 all kick – Rest 10 seconds

200 Cool Down

*Optional: Wear Edge fins for the Main Set

