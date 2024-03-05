Is it “Tough Coaching” or is it Abuse?

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Athlete-coach relationships are an integral part of youth sports and often numerous lives, including the athlete, their parents, and the coach. But where is the line between healthy coaching and unhealthy coaching? When is it “tough coaching” and when is it abuse?

SwimSwam sat down with Kathryn McClain, MSW, MBA, Program and Partnerships director at We Ride Together, a nonprofit organization created to cast light upon the endemic issue of sexual abuse in youth and amateur sports. Kathryn discusses the key differences between healthy and unhealthy coaching and how coaches can change their mindset, language, and actions to better serve the athlete in the short and long term.

View Kathryn’s Original Blog Post Here.

Visit We Ride Together Here.

0:00 Kathryn McClain Introduction

4:22 Drawing the Line Between Healthy and Unhealthy Coaching

11:37 Coaches Convincing Themselves That What They’re Doing is Appropriate

15:31 Coaching the Whole Person

23:22 Why (Youth) Sports Matter

25:04 Training Enough but Not Too Much

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS