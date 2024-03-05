Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Is it “Tough Coaching” or is it Abuse?

Athlete-coach relationships are an integral part of youth sports and often numerous lives, including the athlete, their parents, and the coach. But where is the line between healthy coaching and unhealthy coaching? When is it “tough coaching” and when is it abuse?

SwimSwam sat down with Kathryn McClain, MSW, MBA, Program and Partnerships director at We Ride Together, a nonprofit organization created to cast light upon the endemic issue of sexual abuse in youth and amateur sports. Kathryn discusses the key differences between healthy and unhealthy coaching and how coaches can change their mindset, language, and actions to better serve the athlete in the short and long term.

View Kathryn’s Original Blog Post Here.

Visit We Ride Together Here.

  • 0:00 Kathryn McClain Introduction
  • 4:22 Drawing the Line Between Healthy and Unhealthy Coaching
  • 11:37 Coaches Convincing Themselves That What They’re Doing is Appropriate
  • 15:31 Coaching the Whole Person
  • 23:22 Why (Youth) Sports Matter
  • 25:04 Training Enough but Not Too Much

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

