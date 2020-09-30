FINIS Set of the Week: IM Sprint

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Kyle Coan, FINIS Team Sales Representative and former swimmer for the Cal Golden Bears.

This week’s set is a short IM set focused on getting your speed going in order to burn some calories.

400 Warmup

4 x 50s drill swim IM order @ 15 Rest

8 x 50s 1 smooth 1 fast IM order @ 20 Rest

3 x 100s IM fast @ 30 Rest

200 easy

