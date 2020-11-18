FINIS Set of the Week: Distance & Pull Set

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Coach Elvin Chia, the 1999 Malaysian Olympian of the Year and passionate swim coach for the Sandakan Swimming Association in Malaysia.

A swim set to help you focus and build your endurance. Freestyle all the way! Enjoy and have fun!

800 pull – 4 x 200 swim

600 pull – 6 x 100 swim

400 pull – 8 x 50 swim

*Pull with FINIS Iso Paddles.

