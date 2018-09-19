FINIS Set of the Week: Climb the Ladder

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Randy Kasir, a former swimmer & current Business Development Representative for FINIS.

First half of the ladder is freestyle then climbing down is IM.

25 – EZ

50- Freestyle swim down, head up coming back

75- Freestyle Kick

100 – Sprint

125 – Free Pull

150- Build by 50

175 – Sprint on even 25’s

200 – Freestyle breathe every 5th strokes

200 – IM

175 – Fly/Free, Back/Free, Brest/Free, Free

150- 50 Fly, 50 Back, 50 Brest Build within 50

125- Stroke no free pull

100 – IM Sprint

75 – Kick Fly/Back/Brst

50 – Fly swim down, head up Fly coming back

25- EZ

