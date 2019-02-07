Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA Publishes 2019 Open Water Swim Series Schedule

The world’s swimming governing body, FINA, has revealed the 2019 open water schedule as it pertains to the FINA Marathon Swim World Series and FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series. The former consists of the 10k open water race, formerly known until last year as the FINA 10k Swimming World Cup, while the latter includes much longer races, formerly known until last year as the FINA Grand Prix.

Most of the stops for 2019 mimic those on the 2018 schedule, but Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Maspalomas, Spain are two stops missing from this year’s line-up. Additional locales added to the 2019 mix include Rosario, Argentina; Ohrid, Macedonia; Novi, Croatia; and Capri/Napoli, Italy.

February
  • 02/03 – FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series #1 – Santa Fe, Argentina
  • 02/09 – FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series #2 – Rosario, Argentina
  • 02/16 – FINA Marathon Swim World Series #1 – Doha, Qatar

May

  • 05/12 – FINA Marathon Swim World Series #2 – Seychelles

June

  • 06/08 – FINA Marathon Swim World Series #3 – Setubal, Portugal
  • 06/15 – FINA Marathon Swim World Series #4 – Balatonfured, Hungary

July

  • 07/21 – FINA Marathon Swim World Series #5 – Lac St. Jean, Canada
  • 07/27 – FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series #3 – Lac St. Jean, Canada

August

  • 08/03 – FINA Marathon Swim World Series #6 – Lac Mégantic, Canada
  • 08/24 – FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series #4 – Ohrid, Macedonia
  • 08/28- FINA Marathon Swim World Series #8 – Ohrid, Macedonia
  • 08/31 – FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series #5 – Novi, Croatia

September

  • 09/07 – FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series #6 – Capri/Napoli, Italy
  • 09/07 – FINA Marathon Swim World Series #7 – Chinese Taipei
  • 09/29 – FINA Marathon Swim World Series #9* – Chun’An, China
  • *Note, there is no FINA Marathon Swim World Series #8 list on FINA.org

There are also 2 stops already listed on the 2020 FINA schedule, which include the following in February:

  • 02/02/20 – FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series #1 – Santa Fe, Argentina
  • 02/15/20 – FINA Marathon Swim World Series #1 – Doha, Qatar

