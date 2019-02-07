FINA Publishes 2019 Open Water Swim Series Schedule

The world’s swimming governing body, FINA, has revealed the 2019 open water schedule as it pertains to the FINA Marathon Swim World Series and FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series. The former consists of the 10k open water race, formerly known until last year as the FINA 10k Swimming World Cup, while the latter includes much longer races, formerly known until last year as the FINA Grand Prix.

Most of the stops for 2019 mimic those on the 2018 schedule, but Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Maspalomas, Spain are two stops missing from this year’s line-up. Additional locales added to the 2019 mix include Rosario, Argentina; Ohrid, Macedonia; Novi, Croatia; and Capri/Napoli, Italy.