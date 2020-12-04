FINA Amends Anti-Doping Rules; Reduces Suspensions for Marijuana, Cocaine

FINA has released changes to its rules that will bring the international governing body for aquatic sports into line with the new World Anti-Code that takes effect in 2021.

Among the major changes is reduced sanction guidelines for “Substances of Abuse,” referencing drugs like marijuana and cocaine.

Under new World Anti-Doping Code rules, sanctions for use of these substances will be just 3 months when an athlete can prove that the use happened out-of-competition and was unrelated to sport performance. Athletes who undergo a rehabilitation program can see that sanction reduced to 1 month.

Other substances classified under the new program include MDMA (ecstacy) and Heroin.

The list is defined by WADA’s List Expert Group “because they are frequently abused in society outside of the context of sport.”

For some advocates of marijuana legalization, especially, which is the most common of these substances that appears in anti-doping control tests, this will be a step in the right direction, though others will argue that there is not justification for marijuana being a banned substance at all.

This new guideline aligns with what has been done in practice; for example, Italian swimmer Andrea Vergani was suspended for 3 months in 2019 for a positive test for cannabis. The same was true for Bulgarian swimmer Dinko Geshev in 2012.

According to the hard-line rules of the International Swimming League, these 1 month or 3 month suspensions would still preclude swimmers from participation in that league.

Other major updates to FINA rules to align with the new World-Anti Doping Code include more flexibility for “Protected Persons” and Minors. Under these rules, more flexible sanctioning rules can be applied to “Protected Persons” that includes individuals who, for reasons other than age, have been determined to lack legal capacity under applicable national legislation. Elite 16- and 17-year old athletes are not included in the definition of Protected Persons and would not benefit from the special flexible sanctioning rules.

However, Elite 16- and 17-year old athletes would still, as minors, be excused from mandatory public disclosure.

Other Major Updates: