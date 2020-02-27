Filippo Magnini’s 4-Year Suspension Overturned By CAS

You can read our SwimSwam Italia report here.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reportedly overturned Olympic swimmer Filippo Magnini‘s four-year suspension. 37-year-old Magnini took to social media to celebrate the announcement.

“I WON. The CAS acquitted me of all kinds of accusations. It has always been like this, I have always won races in the last few meters. They taught me never to give up. I have always been an athlete and a correct person. I tremble with joy.”

Magnini is retired but has continued to deny allegations of doping. Magnini and fellow Italian swimmer Michele Santucci were both sanctioned for their association with Italian nutritionist Guido Porcellini. Porcellini was banned for 30 years, and Italian media reported that Magnini was central to the case against Porcellini.

Last fall, the Italian anti-doping organization (NADO) officially banned Magnini and Santucci for four years each. Both were accused of “use or attempted use of doping substances,” and Magnini was also accused of abetting and administration or attempted administration of a prohibited substance.

Both swimmers appealed their bans with a national anti-doping tribunal. Santucci won his appeal and had his suspension dropped, but Magnini’s appeal was rejected.