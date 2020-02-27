Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Filippo Magnini’s 4-Year Suspension Overturned By CAS

You can read our SwimSwam Italia report here.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reportedly overturned Olympic swimmer Filippo Magnini‘s four-year suspension. 37-year-old Magnini took to social media to celebrate the announcement.

“I WON. The CAS acquitted me of all kinds of accusations. It has always been like this, I have always won races in the last few meters. They taught me never to give up. I have always been an athlete and a correct person. I tremble with joy.”

Magnini is retired but has continued to deny allegations of doping. Magnini and fellow Italian swimmer Michele Santucci were both sanctioned for their association with Italian nutritionist Guido PorcelliniPorcellini was banned for 30 years, and Italian media reported that Magnini was central to the case against Porcellini.

Last fall, the Italian anti-doping organization (NADO) officially banned Magnini and Santucci for four years each. Both were accused of “use or attempted use of doping substances,” and Magnini was also accused of abetting and administration or attempted administration of a prohibited substance.

Both swimmers appealed their bans with a national anti-doping tribunal. Santucci won his appeal and had his suspension dropped, but Magnini’s appeal was rejected.

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
2Fat4Speed

But why was it overturned? Lack of proof? I guess I am missing something.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Giusy Cisale

“The Panel determined that there was insufficient evidence to conclude that Filippo Magnini had violated the WADC. Accordingly, it flowed that the sanction had to be annulled”

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!