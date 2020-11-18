Fike Swim Expands Again with Launch of Two-Piece Suits

Just in time for the holidays, we are expanding our line of the best training and non-tech competition suits to include two-piece suits and unique new designs for one-pieces, jammers, and briefs.

Like all of our suits, the two-pieces have phenomenal construction:

Compression fit for speed

4-way stretch for comfort

Longest-lasting

Chlorine-resistant

tagless

UPF 50

Made in America

This customer review says it all about our suits:

“I absolutely love the suit!! It’s so comfortable and soft; I feel fast at practice when I’m training in this suit. I love how this suit is stretchy, yet tight at the same time, providing me with maximum comfort. Thank you so much!!” -Kaori K.

We hope you love the designs as much as we enjoyed creating them!

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Tokyo, we stand behind you.”

-James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

