Fifth Year Summary For The 2024-2025 Season

At least 70 athletes will be using their 5th year in the 2024-2025 season. Based on SwimSwam’s knowledge, there will be more women than men using their 5th years.

This is the final season in which athletes are granted the COVID-19 fifth year after the 2020-2021 season was disrupted due to the pandemic. The 2021-2022 season allowed fifth years to go over the scholarship cap but the last two years and now this upcoming season includes fifth years in the scholarship limits.

Some of the biggest names on the women’s side include NCAA Champions Alex Walsh and Emma Sticklen. The men’s side is highlighted by NCAA Champion Destin Lasco and also includes NCAA runner-up Brian Benzing and NCAA relay champion Adam Chaney. Walsh will return to Virginia, Sticklen will return to Texas, Lasco returns to Cal, Chaney returns to Florida, and Benzing transfers to Indiana.

Rather than a lot of athletes transferring to another school, most of the programs see athletes stay at their institutions for another season.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>