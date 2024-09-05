Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Fifth Year Summary For The 2024-2025 Season

At least 70 athletes will be using their 5th year in the 2024-2025 season. Based on SwimSwam’s knowledge, there will be more women than men using their 5th years.

This is the final season in which athletes are granted the COVID-19 fifth year after the 2020-2021 season was disrupted due to the pandemic. The 2021-2022 season allowed fifth years to go over the scholarship cap but the last two years and now this upcoming season includes fifth years in the scholarship limits.

Some of the biggest names on the women’s side include NCAA Champions Alex Walsh and Emma Sticklen. The men’s side is highlighted by NCAA Champion Destin Lasco and also includes NCAA runner-up Brian Benzing and NCAA relay champion Adam Chaney. Walsh will return to Virginia, Sticklen will return to Texas, Lasco returns to Cal, Chaney returns to Florida, and Benzing transfers to Indiana.

Rather than a lot of athletes transferring to another school, most of the programs see athletes stay at their institutions for another season.

Willswim
13 minutes ago

Are the other Cal men coming back for the second semester? Seems very unlike Cal to only get one guy back.

SwimmerTX
Reply to  Willswim
3 minutes ago

Jensen, Kopp, Rose, and Seeliger all return, plus Emily Gantriis returns on the women’s side

Swammer
27 minutes ago

What about 6th years?

Alex
27 minutes ago

Doesn’t look like Jasmine Nocentini is listed on UVA roster for this season 🙁

