FGCU Eagles Add 10 Newcomers to the 2018-19 Roster

Courtesy of FGCU Swimming & Diving

Coming off his second year as the head coach and the program’s ninth CCSA Championship in a span of a decade, the two-time reigning CCSA Coach of the Year Dave Rollins and the FGCU swimming and diving program have announced the addition of 10 student-athletes for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

Dawning the Green and Blue for the first time will be swimmers, Wiktoria Czarnecka, Kellie Fischer, Joslyn Filo, Delaine Goll, Emily Glinecke, Ashley Kaminski, Meghan Schienvar, Madison Shimek, Taylor Williams and Brooke Woellert.

Glinecke is the only transfer addition to the class as she spent the last two seasons competing for Arizona State. The remaining nine newcomers will all be in their first years of eligibility with FGCU.

“This is a very exciting class to help us build our program,” said Rollins. “Not only are each one of these young ladies exceptionally gifted in the pool and in the classroom, they are all first class people who are committed to continuing our strong academic and athletic traditions.”

Wiktoria Czarnecka

Hometown: Lublin, Poland

Lublin, Poland Year: Freshman

Freshman Events: 50,100, 200 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly

50,100, 200 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly Bio Blast: Qualified for the European Junior Championships in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary in 2016… Polish Junior National Champion and Senior National Medalist.

Kellie Fischer

Hometown: Edmond, Okla.

Edmond, Okla. Year: Freshman

Freshman Events: 100, 200 Backstroke, 100 Butterfly, 100 Freestyle

100, 200 Backstroke, 100 Butterfly, 100 Freestyle Bio Blast: All-American Academic qualifier…. Member of the All-City and All-State First Team… Six-time State Champion… Named a four-time Swimmer of the Year

Joslyn Filo

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pittsburgh, Pa. Year: Freshman

Freshman Events: 50, 100 Free, 100 Butterfly

50, 100 Free, 100 Butterfly Bio Blast: Pennsylvania High School Championship Finalist… Named team captain senior year.

Delaine Goll

Hometown: Essen, Germany

Essen, Germany Year: Freshman

Events: 50, 100, 200 Breaststroke, 200 IM

50, 100, 200 Breaststroke, 200 IM Bio Blast: German Junior National Champion and Senior National Finalist… Participated in the 2016 European Junior Championships.

Emily Glinecke

Hometown: Pottstown, Pa.

Pottstown, Pa. Previous School: Arizona State

Arizona State Year: Junior

Junior Events: 100, 200 Breaststroke, 200 IM, 200 Free

100, 200 Breaststroke, 200 IM, 200 Free Bio Blast: CSCAA Scholar All-American Honorable Mention after the 2016-17 season with ASU… Pac-12 Championship Finalist 2016 and 2017.

Ashley Kaminski

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Va.

Virginia Beach, Va. Year: Freshman

Freshman Events: 200, 500 Free, 200 Back

200, 500 Free, 200 Back Bio Blast: Junior National Finalist… Voted both high school and club team MVP four years in a row… Also holds Polish, Guatemalan and American citizenship.

Meghan Schienvar

Hometown: Holmdel, N.J.

Holmdel, N.J. Year: Freshman

Freshman Events: 50, 100, 200, 500 free

50, 100, 200, 500 free Bio Blast: YMCA National Qualifier… YMCA All-American in the 800 relay and competed in the 2017 USLA National Lifeguard Championships.

Madison Shimek

Hometown: Prior Lake, Minn.

Prior Lake, Minn. Year: Freshman

Freshman Events: 50, 100, 200 Free

50, 100, 200 Free Bio Blast: Named Rookie of the Year of her high school team and also team captain… An All-Conference and All-State honoree… Holds high school records in five different events.

Taylor Williams

Hometown: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL Year: Freshman

Freshman Events: 100, 200 Fly, 100, 200 Back

100, 200 Fly, 100, 200 Back Bio Blast: Florida High School State Championship Finalist.

Brooke Woellert