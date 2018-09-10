Peru NR-holder Jose Neumann to Start Collegiate Career at Arizona

Jose Neumann, a Peruvian swimmer from Club de Regatas Lima, the club currently holding the title of National Champion, will be joining the University of Arizona men’s swimming and diving team beginning in the 2018-19 season. Neumann attended Newton College, a Peruvian-British co-educational private school in Lima. Former Wildcat swimmer Luis Rojas, who currently coaches the youth team in Club de Regatas Lima, was a major influence in Neumann’s decision to attend Arizona, according to Neumann’s friend Ariel Rivera. Rivera wrote to SwimSwam:

“I am very happy for him because he trained hard this last 2018 Summer Peruvian National Championship. It was this latest meet that would be the deciding factor for August Bush if Jose would join the UofA Men’s Swimming Team.”

Indeed, at 2018 Nationals in July, Neumann won the High Point Award with 58 points, scoring individual gold medals in the 50 SCM back (26.09), 100 SCM back (56.24), 200 SCM back (2:00.33, a new National Record), and 200 SCM IM (2:06.86). He also finished 3rd in the 50 SCM free (23.93) and led off Regatas Lima’s National Record-breaking Boys’ 400 SCM Medley Relay (56.08) and Mixed 400 SCM Medley Relay (56.56).

Neumann has represented Peru several times on the international scene, most recently at the 2018 South American Games and the 2017 Bolivarian Games. He is currently training for the 2019 Panamerican Games in Lima, and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Top SCM times (converted to SCY):

50 Free: 23.93 (21.55)

50 Backstroke: 26.09 (23.50)

100 Backstroke: 56.08 (50.52)

200 Backstroke: 2:00.33 (1:48.40)

200 IM: 2:06.86 (1:54.28)

Also suiting up for the Wildcats this fall will be Aldan Johnston, Colin Gwiazdowski, Greg Duncan , Joshua Withers, Ty Coen, and Ty Wells.