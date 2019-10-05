FGCU Downs Campbell, North Florida in Tri-Meet

Campbell, FGCU, North Florida Tri-Meet

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 4, 2019

Campbell def. North Florida 176-85; FGCU def. Campbell 133-128; FGCU def. North Florida 185-76

Results

Courtesy: Campbell Athletics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Campbell University swimming won five individual events and won the 200-free relay as the Fighting Camels split a tri-meet with North Florida and Florida Gulf Coast in the season opener for all three Coastal Collegiate Sports Association members Friday afternoon. The Camels beat the host North Florida Ospreys, 176-85, while falling to the FGCU Eagles by a slim margin of 133-128.

Campbell earned individual first-place finishes in the 100 free (Annie Sanchez, 52.13), the 200 free (Sanchez, 1:53.20), the 100 back (Julia Sherlock, 58.02), the 200 back (Sherlock, 2:06.45) and the 50 free (Sarah Wilson, 24.32). The 200-free relay squad comprised of Sanchez, Wilson, Maddie Baiotto and Colleen Renshaw finished in 1:36.10, ending the meet with a win.

Campbell nearly went one-two-three in the 100 free as Wilson took second (53.25) behind Sanchez, while Renshaw took fourth place in 53.90, finishing just 0.01 seconds behind FGCU’s third-place finisher Hailey Jerew.

Erica Losey took third place in the 200 free with a time of 1:57.54 while Megan Everritt‘s 59.21 mark in the 100 back also earned her a third-place finish.

The Camels went one-two in the 50 free as Renshaw finished 0.30 seconds behind Wilson’s time with a clocking of 24.62.

Lauren Shoemaker posted a 2:06.81 in the 200 fly to take second place; she swam the first 50 yards of the event in 28.73 seconds, the fastest time among all swimmers. Baiotto took third with a clocking of 2:08.46. Baiotto also placed second in the 100 fly (56.89).

Campbell took second and third place in both distance events as Megan Shoemaker placed second in the 1000 free with a time of 10:52.58 before Maggie Whitman‘s third-place time of 11:00.03. Losey finished second in the 500 free in 5:15.88, while Shoemaker took third in 5:17.25.

Mary Grace Greco and Whitman swam the 200 individual medley in 2:11.20 and 2:14.78, respectively, for third- and fourth-place finishes.

The Camels opened the meet by taking second place in the 400-medley relay as Everritt, Skyler DeWall, Baiotto and Wilson combined to swim a 3:58.58.

Campbell will again face FGCU tomorrow as part of a tri-meet hosted by the Georgia Southern Eagles in Statesboro, Ga. The meet is set to begin at noon inside the GSU Recreation Activity Center.

Courtesy: FGCU Athletics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The FGCU swimming and diving team (2-0, 2-0 CCSA) picked up a pair of wins on Friday afternoon as the team defeated host UNF (0-2, 0-2 CCSA) and Campbell (1-1, 1-1 CCSA) at the Bolles School. The Eagles downed the Ospreys 185-76 and edged out the Camels 133-128.

“It’s no secret that we have a young team, but that’s what makes it so exciting,” said head coach Dave Rollins. “Bringing these girls together for a road trip against CCSA competition was the perfect way for us to start the year. Plus, getting to see some first-time Eagle wins is always special. We are focused on what we need to do to get better week to week, meet to meet. There are some details that we need to clean up, but that’s to be expected early in the season. The most important thing is how they react in the moment and how they mentally respond when faced with a challenge.”

The quartet of freshman Lucija Sulenta, junior Petra Halmai, senior Cassidy Fry and freshman Kaja Reinhardt won the first event of the meet, dominating the 400-yard medley relay by almost a full three seconds.

The freshman class had a strong showing in its first official meet for FGCU. Hannah VanDress won the 1000-yard freestyle by seven seconds, laying down her second-fastest split time in the final 50 yards. Sulenta (Zagreb, Croatia/Gimnazija I ekonomska skola Benedikta Kotruljevica) was 0.68 seconds off the winning time in the 100 Back and rookie Anna Hogan finished in the top three of the 100-yard breaststroke. The top three times in Hogan’s (Louisville, Ky./DuPont Manual HS) race were separated by just 0.43 seconds. Reinhardt (Herdecke, Germany/Helene-Lange-Gymnasium Dortmund) also added points, taking home first place in the 500 Free.

“Congratulations to Lucy, Kaja and Hannah on earning their first-ever wins as Eagles,” said Rollins. “It’s something I’m sure they will always remember. It was especially exciting to see Kaja win, as she had never swam the 500-yard freestyle and she was extremely consistent.”

Halmai (Dombovar, Hungary/Lanczos Komel Secondari Grammar School) and senior Elizabeth White also claimed a pair of first-place finishes in the opening events of the meet. Halmai won the 200 Fly, while White (Fort Myers, Fla./Riverdale HS) came out on top of the tightly-contested 100 Breast event.

Through the first seven events, the Eagles held an 89.5-40.5 point advantage over UNF and a 66-64 point edge over Campbell.

Down the stretch, FGCU continued to pick up victories that provided vital points to the team. Fry (Oakwood, Ohio/Oakwood HS) claimed the 100 Fly and senior Elizabeth Zeiger (Cumberland, R.I./Homeschool) earned a first-place finish in the 200 IM, followed by runner-up Hogan.

The Eagles swept the 200 Breast, as Halmai picked up her second individual win of the meet, while White and Hogan rounded out the top three. In the final event of the day, the team of freshman Hailey Jerew (Miami, Fla./Cutler Bay Senior HS), Reinhardt, Sulenta and Fry finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Up Next

The team will be back in action tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 5) to take on CCSA foes Campbell and Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Ga. at the Recreation Activity Center. The meet is set for a Noon start time.

Courtesy: North Florida Athletics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – North Florida swimming battled two tough teams in the CCSA and came out on the wrong end, but saw strong swims from several athletes.

Final Meet Results

FGCU 185, UNF 76

Campbell 176, UNF 85

Notable Swims

2nd – Laurynn Harvard – 100 Breast (1:07.54) | 4th – 200 Breast (2:27.03)

3rd – Manuela Barres – 200 Back (2:07.87) | 4th – 100 Back (59.43)

4th – Ryan Showfety – 200 Free (1:58.19)

4th – Ashley Cozad – 500 Free (5:18.57)

3rd – 200 Free Relay (1:39.91)

Camryn Greenleaf, Mary-Kate Wichalonis, Julianna Graf, Jacqueline Barklund

Just Outside

The Ospreys finished just outside the top three in seven events – 400 Medley, 1000 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 50 Free, 200 Breast, 500 Free – all finished fourth.

Collegiate Debuts

Seven freshman competed in their first action as Ospreys Sunday. Elise Ballash, Manuela Barres, Ashley Cozad, Madison Gupton, Jenna Hess, Madison Lichtig and Mary-Kate Wichalonis were amongst that seven.

Coffey Talks

“We swam against two good teams in our conference today. I’m very happy with the way raced. We still have some things to work on, but we have made a lot of progress. I am starting to see our hard work paying off and now we get ready for our meet in two weeks.” – head coach Ian Coffey

Up Next

The Ospreys have a week off before returning to action in a dual meet against Georgina Southern Saturday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at Bolles High School. Prior to the meet, the Ospreys will celebrate five seniors and their careers.