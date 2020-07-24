Felix Auböck Breaks Austrian 200 Free Record At 4 Nations Meet

4 NATIONS MEET

Friday, July 24th – Sunday, July 26th

Széchy Swimming Arena, Budapest

50m (LCM)

While competing on day 1 of the inaugural 4 Nations Meet in Hungary, 23-year-old Felix Auböck of Austria broke his own national record in the men’s 200m freestyle. The former University of Michigan Wolverine fired off a time of 1:46.64 to get under the 1:47 threshold for the first time in his career.

After playing it cool with a morning swim of 1:50.10 to situate himself as the top seed of the morning here in Hungary, Auböck went into overdrive to power his way to a speedy mark of 1:46.64 to claim gold tonight. In doing so, he beat out the likes of 200m fly world record holder Kristof Milak of the host nation, who touched in 1:47.16 for silver, while Poland’s Kacper Majchrzak rounds out the top 3 in 1:47.84.

For Auböck, his splits of 52.75/53.89 which rendered his 1:46.64 this evening blew away his old Austrian national standard of 1:47.24 he set 4 years ago at the 2016 Olympic Games. There in Rio, Auböck split 53.00/54.24. As such, the Austrian’s time tonight hacked .40 off of his previous lifetime best.

Auböck was entered in the men’s 200m free event at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships but wound up not swimming the event. He did swim the 400m and 800m freestyle events, where he finished in 13th and 24th places, respectively.