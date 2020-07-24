Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Felix Auböck Breaks Austrian 200 Free Record At 4 Nations Meet

4 NATIONS MEET

  • Friday, July 24th – Sunday, July 26th
  • Széchy Swimming Arena, Budapest
  • 50m (LCM)
  • Entries
  • Results

While competing on day 1 of the inaugural 4 Nations Meet in Hungary, 23-year-old Felix Auböck of Austria broke his own national record in the men’s 200m freestyle. The former University of Michigan Wolverine fired off a time of 1:46.64 to get under the 1:47 threshold for the first time in his career.

After playing it cool with a morning swim of 1:50.10 to situate himself as the top seed of the morning here in Hungary, Auböck went into overdrive to power his way to a speedy mark of 1:46.64 to claim gold tonight. In doing so, he beat out the likes of 200m fly world record holder Kristof Milak of the host nation, who touched in 1:47.16 for silver, while Poland’s Kacper Majchrzak rounds out the top 3 in 1:47.84.

For Auböck, his splits of 52.75/53.89 which rendered his 1:46.64 this evening blew away his old Austrian national standard of 1:47.24 he set 4 years ago at the 2016 Olympic Games. There in Rio, Auböck split 53.00/54.24. As such, the Austrian’s time tonight hacked .40 off of his previous lifetime best.

Auböck was entered in the men’s 200m free event at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships but wound up not swimming the event. He did swim the 400m and 800m freestyle events, where he finished in 13th and 24th places, respectively.

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

4 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimmer

That’s fast

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
swimfan210_

I believe that is a best time for Milak as well, by 3 hundredths. Congrats swimmers!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
Dee

Milak has been under 1.47 before. He’d have needed a PB to win though.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
Ytho

Not a best, he has a 1:46.90 from last year

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
Wow

The Austrian and the Hungarian never stopped swimming apparently

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!