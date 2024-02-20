Felician Women, Maine Maritime Men Claim Metropolitan Conference Championship Titles

2024 Metropolitan Conference Championships

February 16-18, 2024

New Brunswick, N.J.

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Courtesy: Daniel Drury (Conference President/Sarah Lawrence College)

The 2024 Metropolitan Conference Championship Meet concluded on Sunday February 18th with two new champions crowned and a variety of top competitors and individual champions making an impact. Taking place at the Sonny Werblin Recreation Center at Rutgers University in New Jersey, this season’s meet continues a rich tradition of outstanding championship weekends, as we look back on the 2024 chapter.

On the Women’s Swimming and Diving side, Felician University (D2 / located in Lodi, New Jersey) took first place with an overall score of 1,249 points. Felician swimmers claimed victory in 10 individual swimming events, and all five relay events. Head Coach Chris Dunn was awarded the Tony Lisa “Coach of the Year” award for their efforts.

On the Men’s Swimming and Diving side, the Maine Maritime Academy (located in Castine, Maine) took first place with an overall score of 1,288, beating second-place finisher Baruch College (CUNY) by just 22 points. The MMA male swimmers earned first place in one relay and one individual event but saw a massive team effort lift the group to victory for not only the overall Metropolitan Conference Championship, but North Atlantic Conference (NAC) men’s championship as well. MMA Head Coach Anthony DeMuro was awarded the Tony Lisa “Coach of the Year” award for Men’s Swimming and Diving.

Individually, Felician swimmer Natalia Amano earned the Most Outstanding Swimmer award as the female top overall scorer, and Felician freshman swimmer Juliana Kratka earned Rookie of the Meet award as the top-scoring female first-year swimmer. Emma Dicob of Roberts Wesleyan University (D2, Rochester, NY) earned female Diver of the Meet award, earning overall victories in 3-meter diving and 1-meter diving.

Individually on the men’s side, Bennett Maczka of Baruch College (D3, Manhattan, NY) earned Most Outstanding Swimmer as the top male scorer, and was joined by Bearcats teammate Ramiel Fayngersh, who earned Rookie of the Meet as the top male freshman swimmer. William Rugaber, also of Roberts Wesleyan University, earned male Diver of the Meet award for winning the 3-meter and 1-meter events.

The diving coach of Roberts Wesleyan University, Jackie Bors, was named Coach of the Year for both Men’s and Women’s diving competition.

The Metropolitan Swimming and Diving Conference also acknowledges two seniors; one male and one female, with the Dick Krempecki Outstanding Senior award to recognize service, leadership, and overall impact on a program. Nominations are submitted and then voted on by all coaches. Recipients of this season’s awards were Genevieve Chiappetta of Sarah Lawrence College (D3, Bronxville, NY) and Bennett Maczka of Baruch College.

The Metropolitan Swimming and Diving Conference is a coaches-run conference currently made up of 12 teams among Division 2 and Division 3 conferences. Our meet weekend takes place at Rutgers University every year on Presidents’ Day weekend.