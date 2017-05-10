Falcon Shines in CIF Southern Section Division 4 Prelims

CIF Southern Section Division 4 Championships

Prelims- Wednesday, May 10th

Finals- Friday, May 12th

Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)

Meet Info

Results

The 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 4 Championships are underway, with the preliminary session now in the books. Oceanview sophomore Dominic Falcon has been dominant so far in the men’s middle distance free races. In the 200 free, he led the field by 3 seconds with a 1:43.98. He blew the field away in the 500 free, clocking a 4:39.80 to touch nearly 20 seconds ahead of 2nd seed Jonathan Villa (4:58.19).

Santa Clarita’s Victoria Kirshner and Grace Brethren’s Tobias Hynes have established themselves as the front runners in the sprint races. Kirshner led the women’s races with a 24.16 50 free and a 52.92 100 free. On the men’s side, Hynes turned in a 21.81 50 free and a 48.12 100 free.

La Salle’s James Torrez, a 2016 champion, was about a second shy of the Meet Record in the 100 fly (49.47), as he clocked in at 50.69. Torrez was also within a second of the 100 back Meet Record (49.58), taking top seed with a 50.54.