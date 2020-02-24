Exeter Girls, Bishop Guertin Boys Win NHIAA DI Titles, BG Nearly Sweeps

2020 NHIAA DIVISION I SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February, 17th, 2020

Swasey Pool, Durham, New Hampshire

Short Course Yards

Results

Top 5 Team Scores

Girls

Exeter – 266 Bedford – 251 Pinkerton – 168 Dover – 131 Bishop Guertin – 110

Boys

Bishop Guertin – 263 Exeter – 177.5 Nashua North – 153 Bedford – 135 Alvirne – 104

Girls Recap:

Exeter came away with the team title in the girls meet, winning 2 out of 3 relays, and 3 of 8 individual events. The Exeter 200 medley relay squad of Mackenzie Patch (junior), Isabella Gerkin (sophomore), Kaelyn Patch (senior), and Erin Madden (senior) split 27.10, 32.11, 27.94, and 26.07 respectively for a 1:53.22. Exeter was dominant in that relay, touching as the only squad in the field to break 2:00. Mackenzie Patch and Madden were also members of the winning 400 free relay, teaming up with sophmore Jalen Howarth and junior Olivia Pelletier. Patch led off with a 55.13, with Howarth (56.73), Pelletier (57.93), and Madden (56.43) following for a 3:46.22.

Mackenzie Patch went on to win two events: the 100 fly and 100 back. Patch swam a 59.07 to win the women’s 100 fly, with sister Kaelyn in tow, touching in 1:02.43 for 2nd. Mackenzie was the fastest swimmer in the field on both 50s, splitting 27.38 and 31.69 respectively. Patch went on to win the 100 back, swimming a 58.79 to touch as the only swimmer in the field to break 1:00. She was out in 28.27, and come home in 30.52. Kaelyn Patch had won the women’s 200 IM earlier in the meet, touching in 2:16.79. Patch won a tight race with Bishop Guertin sophomore Mia Januario, who finished 2nd in 2:16.98. Patch came home faster than Januario to take the title, splitting 31.41 on the final 50, compared to 31.88 for Januario.

Londonderry freshman Maraget Edwards picked up two wins at her first NHIAA state meet. Edwards swam a 25.18 to win the women’s 50 free by a huge margin. The time marked a lifetime best for Edwards. Another freshman, Ela Goucher of Bedford, came in 2nd in the race, swimming a 25.87. Edwards went on to win the 100 breast in a nother lifetime best of 1:09.87. She won a tight with with Exeter sophomore Isabella Gerkin (1:10.00). Gerkin got out to an early lead, splitting 32.89 on the first 50 to Edwards’ 33.04. Edwards then came home faster, clocking a 36.83 on the 2nd 50 to Gerkin’s 37.11.

Bedford junior Isabelle Tagliaferro was another double event winner, claiming titles in the 100 and 200 free. Tagliaferro swam a 1:58.32 to take the women’s 200 free title, splitting 28.15, 29.60, 30.53, and 30.04 respectively, getting her hand on the wall first, ahead of a tight race for 2nd. Manchester Central junior Allison Gowern and Bishop Guertin junior Olivia Shusta battled it out for 2nd, touching in 1:59.13 and 1:59.18 respectively. Shusta got out to the fastest start in the field, splitting 57.00 at the 100 mark, compared to 58.35 for Gowern. Shusta fell off a bit, however, splitting 1:02.18 coming home, compared to 1:00.78 for Gowern. Tagliaferro was dominant in the 100 free, tearing to a 54.14, finishing as the only swimmer in the field to break 57 seconds. Tagliaferro was the hero of the Bedford women’s 200 free relay, anchoring in a field-leading 24.41. Senior Brooke Gould led the relay off in 26.59, with freshman Lauren Polce following in 27.17, then junior Jessie O’Leary in 26.89, and Tagliaferro anchored. Tagliaferro’s anchor leg put Bedford well ahead of any other team, as they finished over 2 seconds ahead of the field. She also provided a 52.56 anchor split on the 400 free relay, although Bedford ended up in 2nd.

Boys Recap:

The Bishop Guertin men won the NHIAA DI boys title, winning every event except the 100 back. They kicked off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, taking the title by almost 3 seconds. Junior Jack Januario led the squad off in 24.73, with senior Connor Donoghue going next in 29.10, then junior Ivan Dodor went 24.27, and freshman Eamon Griffin anchored in 22.68. They had the fastest split in the field in every stroke excpet backstroke, where Nashua North freshman Rittivuth Chea led their squad off in 24.66.

Jack Januario went on to win two events in dominant fashion. Right after the 200 medley relay, Januario turned around and won the 200 free with a 1:42.29, besting the field by over 5 seconds. The time was actually off Januario’s personal best of 1:41.40, which he swam back in December. He went on to win the 500 free by over 10 seconds, finishing in 4:37.73. Januario had no problems claiming the title, although he came in well off his personal best of 4:29.72, which is also from back in December.

Jack Januario also led the Bishop Guertin 400 free relay off in 48.38, giving the relay a huge lead to start the race. Freshmen Brennden Dion went next, splitting 55.09, with senior Connor Donoghue going 3rd for a 52.27, and junior Matthew Crane anchored in a field-leading 47.15. Bishop Guertin clocked a final time of 3:22.89.

Matthew Crane swept the sprint events, taking the 50 free in 22.02. The time was off his personal best of 21.47. Crane also took the 100 free in 47.89, beating the field on both 50 splits. His personal best stands at 47.11. Crane also helped the Bishop Guertin win the 200 free relay, anchoring in a blisterin 21.37. Brennden Dion led the relay off in 25.31, with Eamon Griffin following in 23.59, Ivan Dodor going next in 22.63, and Crane’s anchor. The team finished in 1:32.90, touching first by well over 6 seconds.

Ivan Dodor was another double event winner, taking the 100 fly and 100 breast. In the 100 fly, Dodor swam a 52.58, taking the title by over 4 seconds, but finishing slightly off his personal best of 52.17. He went on to swim a 1:00.77 to take the 100 breast title, with teammate Eamon Griffin finishing runner-up with a 1:03.30. Dodor was also off his best of 59.36 in this race. Connor Donaghue won another title for Bishop Guertin, taking the 200 IM with a 2:00.93.

The lone event not won by Biship Guertin came in the 100 back, and by a freshman no less. Nashua North freshman Rittivuth Chea blew away the field with a 53.00 to take the title. The time was actually off Chea’s personal best, which stands at 52.79.