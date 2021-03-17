Evergreen Girls Take Third-Consecutive Colorado 3A Title

COLORADO HS 3A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16, 2021

Thornton, CO

Short course yards (SCY)

Timed finals

Results on MeetMobile

After the 3A meet was postponed due to inclement weather and pushed to Tuesday, the Evergreen girls used their team depth to cruise to their third-straight Colorado 3A title.

TEAM SCORES

Evergreen – 360 Aspen – 273 Glenwood Springs – 254 Holy Family – 219.5 Pueblo County – 205.5

Three swimmers contributed over 30 points each for Evergreen, led by freshman Finley Anderson. The first-year was runner-up in the 100 back with a 57.31, while she clocked a 58.24 to take fourth in the 100 fly, both of them bests. She also split 27.93 leading off Evergreen’s runner-up 200 medley relay and led off their runner-up 400 free relay in 54.76.

Sophomore Alyssa Cook turned in a runner-up touch in the 100 breast (1:07.95) for Evergreen, while senior Sheila Crane chipped in top-eight finishes in the 50 free and 100 breast and anchored the 200 medley relay in 24.97. Cook swam a 31.32 breast leg on that relay.

Second-place finishers Aspen won the 200 medley relay in 1:49.76, the only squad to crack 1:50, as they got a 25.43 fly leg from Kayla Tehrani. In the 100 fly, Tehrani swam to the win in a tight finish over St. Mary’s freshman Caitlin Crysel, 57.37 to 57.46. Earlier in the meet, Crysel dropped a big 2:06.62 to win the 200 IM by over three seconds, the only finisher under 2:10.

The only double winner of the day was Berthoud senior Jamie Dellwardt. In the 200 free, she took down defending champion Jolie Kim of Kent Denver, 1:54.51 to 1:55.93, and she returned to claim the 100 back in a 56.91.

Kim would still get a win on the day, snagging the 500 free win at 5:08.76.

St. Mary’s won a very close race in the 200 free relay over Aspen, as Crysel led off in 24.17 for St. Mary’s, while Kalie Linden anchored in 23.93 to pull St. Mary’s to the wall first over Aspen. In the individual 50 free, Linden got the job done with a 24.52 winning time.

The other two winners yesterday were Denver North sophomore Tuva Siegel in the 100 free (53.35) and Manitou Springs senior Isabella Kuzbek with her first state title ever, going 1:07.36 in the 100 breast.