Europe to Continue Multi-Sport Championship Scheduling for 2022

Before the first such championship has even begun, Europe has committed to hosting a second European championship in summer sports in 2022.

A new vision was launched in 2018, whereby multiple European Championships, including swimming and track & field, are being held simultaneously in multiple sites around the continent (in this case, Glasgow and Berlin). Other sports included are Cycling, Golf, Gymnastics, and Rowing, which are being hosted in Glasgow as well.

The event is not quite the same as the European Games, which is another quadrennial multi-sport championship event that will next be hosted in 2019 in Minsk, Belarus.

A more loosely-formed event, the application process for the right to host the “European Championships” in 2022 has already begun. The goal for the event seems to be to capture lingering feelings of post-World-Cup nationalism for the sporting audience and carry across multiple events in an otherwise-slow period for the continent’s sporting calendar.

Among the innovations from the 2018 event is a new team golf challenge, pitting groups of golfers from different countries against each other. Golf has not yet committed for 2022: so far, the inscribed countries are aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, triathlon, and athletics.

This year’s events will be held from August 2nd-12th.