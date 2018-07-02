South Carolina Hires Pam Swander as New Assistant Coach

The University of South Carolina has hired Pam Swander as a new assistant coach for its men’s and women’s swim teams. She fills the hole on the South Carolina staff that was left vacant by the departure of associate head coach Mark Bernardino for NC State, though Swander hasn’t been given the same “associate head coach” title.

Swander’s son, Kevin, is also on the South Carolina staff, and will be entering his 7th season as an assistant next year.

Pam Swander will be the 2nd female assistant on South Carolina’s staff under head coach McGee Moody, joining a group that includes Erin Mullins and head diving coach Todd Sherritt.

“I am extremely excited that Coach Moody has given me the opportunity to join his staff at USC,” Pam Swander said. “I am honored to be a part of the future of the South Carolina swimming and diiving program.”

The move won’t be a far one for Pam Swander: she’s spent the last two years as the head coach of the USA Swimming club the South Carolina Swim Club in Mt. Pleasant. The team finished 2nd in combined team scoring at last summer’s South Carolina LSC Long COurse State Championships with 1474.5 points, just 45.5 points behind the champions from Y-Spartaquatics.

She has previous stops as an assistant at another South Carolina university, Clemson, where she was an assistant from 2004-2005 before they cut their program. She also spent 5 seasons as an assistant at Indiana.

She then spent 6 years with USA Swimming gold medal club SwimMAC Carolina, where she was a Regional Manager from 2010-2016 under the tenure of CEO David Marsh (who was the head U.S. Olympic women’s coach at the 2016 games in Rio).

Swander has held a number of significant administrative positions within USA Swimming’s umbrella as well: including Director of USA Swimming’s Select Camp, Vice Chair of Hospitality on the U.S. Olympic Trials Committee, and serving as the Indiana Swimming delegate to the USA Swimming National Convention.

South Carolina’s men finished 7th out of 10 teams, and the women placed 8th out of 12 at last year’s SEC Championship meet. Among the highlights was a 3rd-straight SEC title from then-senior Akram Mahmoud in the men’s 1650 free, making him the first SC swimmer to win 3-straight conference titles. Mahmoud trained primarily under Bernardino in the South Carolina distance group.