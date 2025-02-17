Estonia’s Eneli Jefimova Takes Over World’s #1 50 Breast At Kregor Zirk Namesake Meet

2025 ZIRK SWIM CUP

Saturday, February 15th & Sunday, February 16th

Aura Waterpark, Tartu, Estonia

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2025 Zirk Swim Cup took place over the weekend with the Estonian competition’s namesake a tribute to Olympian and multi-national record holder Kregor Zirk. The meet took place at Aura Waterpark in Tartu, the site where Zirk’s successful swimming career began.

18-year-old Olympian Eneli Jefimova dove in for the women’s 50m breaststroke where the teen took the gold decisively.

After posting a solid morning effort of 30.54 to take the top seed out of the heats, the Estonian European champion fired off a final outing of 30.23 to top the podium. That beat the field by nearly 4 seconds.

Jefimova owns the Estonian national record in this event, courtesy of the 30.08 she logged at the 2022 European Championships, so she was within range of that PB this weekend.

Her effort now renders the teen ranked #1 in the world this season.

Tamara Potocka of Slovakia was a multi-event winner for the women, reaping the top spot across the 50m fly and 200m IM among her victories.

In the former, Potocka clocked a time of 26.59 while in the latter she nailed 2:17.62. The 22-year-old owns the Slovak national records in each of these races, having produced lifetime bests of 26.12 and 2:12.42, respectively. Both marks were established at last year’s European Championships.

Potocka also won gold in the 200m free in 2:03.34 and the 50m back in 29.46.

On the men’s side, fellow Slovak Richard Nagy did damage across the 400m free, 200m IM and 400m IM.

Nagy stopped the clock at 4:00.85 in the 400m free, well off his personal best of 3:51.31 but enough to get the job done.

The 200m IM saw Nagy touch in 2:05.23 while the 400m IM saw him notch 4:25.69 for gold. He’s the national record holder in both of these events, establishing the Slovak standard of 2:01.78 in the 2IM in 2017 and the 4:13.87 in the 4IM at the 2016 Olympic Games.