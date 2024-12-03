Eneli Jefimova Leads Estonian Women’s 100 Breast Podium Sweep At 2024 Nordic Championships

2024 NORDIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, December 1st – Tuesday, December 3rd

DGI Huset Vejle, Denmark

SCM (25m)

The 2024 Nordic Championships kicked off Monday from Denmark with more than 330 swimmers competing. The nations of Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden are all represented at the 3-day affair.

Of note, although each country can enter an unlimited number of individual swimmers in individual events, a maximum of two swimmers per age group and country may advance to the finals.

Day Two Highlights

Estonian women dominated the 100m breaststroke event with the nation capturing all three spots on the podium in last night’s final.

17-year-old Eneli Jefimova led the charge, putting up a solid performance of 1:04.29 to lead her squadmates by over a second.

Opening in 30.23 and closing in 34.06, Jefimova grabbed gold ahead of Maria Romanjuk who hit 1:05.67 as the silver medalist. Egle Salu rounded out the top 3 performers in 1:06.77.

As for Jefimova, the teen has been as quick as 1:03.21 in her career, a time she posted at last year’s European Championships to become champion in the event.

Estonia also captured gold last night in the men’s 200 IM, courtesy of 20-year-old Artur Tobler.

Tobler turned in a time of 1:59.77 to register the sole performance of the field under the 2:00 barrier. He came within a hair of his lifetime best en route to gold, a time of 1:59.74 logged in December 2023.

Two women dipped under the 2:00 barrier in the 200m free, with Swedish teammates Elvira Mortstrand and Emma Alsen tag teaming the top two slots.

Mortstrand stopped the clock in 1:58.18 followed by Alsen who nabbed a time of 1:58.86. The former owns a lifetime best of 1:57.67 while the latter earned her first-ever time under 2:00.

The Faroe Islands got on the board, courtesy of Isaak Brisenfeldt in the men’s 200m fly.

Brisenfeldt registered a winning effort of 1:59.39, getting to the wall just a fingernail ahead of Victor Juhl Hansen. Hansen of the host nation settled for silver in 1:59.44 while Norway’s Tobias Moen Olsen bagged bronze in 2:00.01.

Brisenfeldt’s outing represented a new Faroese national record, overtaking his own previous PB of 2:00.21 notched just last month.