2024 Nordic Championships Day One Highlights

2024 NORDIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, December 1st – Tuesday, December 3rd

DGI Huset Vejle, Denmark

SCM (25m)

Live Results

Livestream

The 2024 Nordic Championships kicked off yesterday from Denmark with more than 330 swimmers competing. The nations of Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden are all represented at the 3-day affair.

Of note, although each country can enter an unlimited number of individual swimmers in individual events, a maximum of two swimmers per age group and country may advance to the finals.

Day One Highlights

Miina-Anniia Harkaden of Finland topped the women’s 400m free podium in a time of 4:12.17 while the men’s edition saw Norway’s Birk Lee Johansen get it done for gold in 3:49.52.

Peppi Siirtola of Finland was the quickest women’s 50m backstroker, logging 28.43 to get the edge over Sweden’s Elise Oberg who settled for silver in 38.59. Emma Brogaard Krogh of Denmark rounded out the podium in 28.62.

Ajjuub Ezzat of Finland was the decisive winner of the men’s 200m back, hitting 1:57.62 to get to the wall well over a second ahead of the pack.

Melker Rosengren of Sweden posted the sole time of the men’s 100m fly field under 53 seconds, putting up 52.35 as the champion.

Lithuania’s Patricija Kondraskaite got on the board, taking the women’s 50m free in a result of 25.08.

The men’s 50m free saw Sweden’s Jacob Danielsson beat the field in 21.66 with Norwegian swimmer Jakob Austevoll Harlem right behind in 21.89. Ewan Lee Yi Wei Pedersen checked in with 22.15 as the bronze medalist.

17-year-old Estonian Eneli Jefimova clocked a time of 2:22.65 to win the women’s 200m breast by over 4 seconds. She owns her nation’s standard with her personal best of 2:19.23 put on the books last year.