Emma Phillips Set to Make Huge Impact as She Heads to Union College (KY) for Fall 2023

High school senior Emma Phillips is staying in-state and heading to Union College (Kentucky) this fall. The Mount Vernon, KY native competes for Central Kentucky Aquatics, as well as Rockcastle County High School. Phillips handed Union College her verbal commitment this past fall and has since signed her NIL.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Union College! God has blessed me so much already and I’m so excited for this next opportunity. Thank you Coach Ryan for this opportunity and all my friends and family who have encouraged me over the years. GO BULLDOGS 🐾

Union College is located in Barbourville, KY, which is roughly 50 miles south of her home town of Mount Vernon. The school is an NAIA program, which competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference, and has an undergraduate student body of approximately 1000 students. The other teams in the Appalachian Athletic Conference include Milligan, West Virginia Tech, Columbia College, Point, Saint Andrews, and Brenau, which is a women’s-only program.

Phillips is a versatile swimmer, who recently has excelled in the IM events, breaststroke, the 100 fly, and sprint free. She is set to enter Union College with times that could boost the trajectory of the program massively. Union College came in fifth out of six teams at the 2023 AAC Championships. Meanwhile, Phillips’ personal best of 1:08.89 in the 100 breast would have made her the second-fastest performer in the Appalachian Athletic Conference this past season. In fact, Phillips would have been a top ten performer in the conference in every single event this past season and would have been top four in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM, 400 IM, and 100 free.

SCY Personal Bests:

50 free – 25.58

100 free – 54.69

200 free – 1:59.84

500 free – 5:24.29

100 back – 1:03.37

200 back – 2:16.88

100 breast – 1:08.89

200 breast – 2:30.05

100 fly – 1:01.04

200 fly – 2:19.50

200 IM – 2:12.04

400 IM – 4:40.90

Phillips is set to arrive at Union College with a time that is four seconds under the program record in the women’s 400 IM (4:44.94). She will also enter the program very much within striking distance of the 200 IM record, which stands at 2:09.94.

