Emily Weiss Breaks National High School 100 Breast Record

2018 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET

February 9th-10th, 2018

Indiana University Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, Indiana

25 yard, invite format, prelims/finals

Emily Weiss of Yorktown High School has broken the national high school record in the 100 breast at the IHSAA State Championships.

Weiss, who represented the United States at the 2017 World Junior Championships, swam a 58.40 to win the race by almost four seconds. That time beats Minnesota native Lindsey Kozelsky‘s old record of 58.56, done in November of 2015. Kozelsky went to Albert Lea.

SPLIT COMPARISON

KOZELSKY, 2015

27.26/31.30 (58.56)

WEISS, 2018

27.54/30.86 (58.40)

Weiss used a stronger back half than Kozelsky, ultimately slicing sixteen hundredths off of that record.

In prelims, Weiss went 59.25, which broke her own state record of 59.68. That 59.68 broke Lilly King‘s state record last February. Weiss is now the fastest 100 breaststroker at a high school-sanctioned championship meet ever, and she still has another year of high school to take that mark further. The national independent (private) school record remains a 1:00.05 done by Stanford alum Sarah Haase, who went to Our Lady of Good Counsel in Maryland.

Weiss committed to Indiana University over the summer in between her sophomore and junior years. This weekend, she also finished 2nd in the 200 IM (1:58.50), and split a 27.10 on Yorktown’s 11th place 200 medley relay.