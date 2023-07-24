Elizabeth Tilt And Nils Bognar Double On Day 3 Of Georgia Senior Champs

2023 GEORGIA LSC SENIOR CHAMPS

July 21-24, 2023

Columbus Aquatic Center, Columbus, Georgia

Long Course Meters (50m)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Georgia LC Senior State Championships 2023”

Day 1 Recap

Day 2 Recap

The 2023 Georgia Senior State Championships has come to a close, with the final day of racing featuring the 800 freestyle, 1500 freestyle, 200 back, 100 free, 50 fly, and 200 IM.

Winning the women’s distance freestyle races was Allison Brown and Victoria Kjaerulff. Brown, a rising sophomore at Georgia Tech, dropped over two seconds from her personal best to win the 800 in 9:13.03. The 1500 went to Kjaerulff, who knocked nearly 1o seconds off her best to post a winning time of 17:46.67.

17-year-old Landon Slater dominated the 800 freestyle for the men, going an 8:35.91 to top the field by over 15 seconds, with his swim marking a best by nearly seven seconds. Georgia Tech’s Charles Perks won the 1500 by over a minute, as he touched 1st at 16:20.22.

17-year-old Lily Alderman from Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club had a fantastic swim en route to winning the 200 backstroke. Alderman clocked a 2:18.64, marking a new personal best time by over two seconds. The men’s 200 back went to Nils Bognar, who dropped two seconds from 2021 to record a best time of 2:03.68.

Bognar returned to the pool later in the session to pick up his second victory of the evening in the 200 IM. He logged another best time of 2:04.71 to beat Crow Thorsen by just under a second. Thorsen’s time of 2:05.30 also marks a personal best by about a second.

Winning the women’s 200 IM was Georgia commit Elizabeth Tilt, who stopped the clock in a season best time of 2:21.24. 16-year-old Amelia Harper hit a best time of 2:24.06 for 2nd, while Virginia Tech commit Sydney Starnes rounded out the podium in 3rd (2:25.44).

Tilt was another double-event winner last night, as she won the 100 freestyle before taking on the 200 IM. Tilt got her hand on the wall 1st at 57.33, beating Georgia Tech’s Sophie Murphy by half a second (57.87). Both were just slightly off their respective personal best times.

Miles Simon completed his sprint freestyle sweep with a victory in the men’s 100 free. Simon logged a personal best time of 50.72, taking about four tenths off his previous best set in 2021. Finishing just behind in 2nd was Roman Valdez, who dropped a few tenths to establish a new best time of 50.93.

Rounding out the individual winners of the night was Gaby Van Brunt and Tyler Schroeder in the 50 fly. Van Brunt, an Alabama recruit, beat Kiah Smith by 0.02 to win with a time of 28.02. In the men’s race, Schroeder stopped the clock at 25.41, out-touching McKee Thorsen in 2nd (25.47).