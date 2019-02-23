Elise Haan Came to ACCs Not Worried About Times (Video)

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

100 BACK FINALS

Elise Haan successfully defended her title in this event; she was 51.43 tonight after going 50.75 last year, but that was still more than enough as she defeated UVA’s Megan Moroney by over half a second.

Notre’s Dame Carly Quast swam to a personal best time of 52.06 for 3rd, just ahead of a pair of Duke swimmers, Alyssa Marsh (52.18) and Madeline Hess (52.27). Neither UVA’s Caroline Gmelich (52.71) nor NC State’s Emma Muzzy (53.35) could quite match their times from this morning. UVA’s Marcella Maguire appeared to slip off the start, putting her immediately about a body length behind, and she couldn’t quite make up the distance, finishing 8th in 54.01, almost two seconds slower than her time from this morning.

UVA has made up a ton of points over the last three events, and they’ve narrowed NC State’s lead to 18 points, while opening up a 102 point lead over Louisville. Each of those three schools has a woman in the platform diving finals, so barring any DQs in the 400 medley relay, we shouldn’t see any massive shift in scores heading into tomorrow.

400 MEDLEY RELAY

NC State – 3:27.81 Louisville – 3:29.02 UVA – 3:29.98

The Wolfpack dominate the field to cap off the night with a 1.11 second win over Louisville. Elise Haan led off in 51.51, just a hair off her winning time in the individual event a short while ago. Hansson split 57.75, Alons went 51.52, and Ky-Lee Perry easily held off Louisville and Virginia with a 47.03 anchor.

Virginia was in 2nd heading into the anchor leg, thanks to solid swims by Maguire and Wenger, and a smoking fast 50.34 fly leg by Hill, but Eryn Eddy could not hold off the force that is Comerford, as the Louisville senior dropped a 46.53 to push the Cardinals ahead of the Cavaliers for 2nd place.