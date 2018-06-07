Elena Adcock Transferring to UNC Wilmington from ODU

Elena Adcock has announced her transfer from Old Dominion University to University of North Carolina at Wilmington beginning in the fall of 2018. Adcock graduated from Cary High School in 2017 and swam a year for the Monarchs. She wrote on social media:

“Super psyched to announce that I will be transferring to UNCW to further my swimming and academic endeavors! Thank you to everyone who has been there for me through this process!”

In high school, Adcock swam for Cary High School and SwimMAC Carolina. She swam the 100 fly and 100 back at NCHSAA 3A Championships every year. At Old Dominion, she competed in the 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly and placed 6th, 22nd, and 17th in the respective events at the 2018 Conference-USA Championships. During her time swimming for the Monarchs, Adcock improved her 100 back by 2.5 seconds and her 100 fly by 1.8.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 27.32

100 back – 55.46

200 back – 2:03.75

100 fly – 56.71

200 fly – 2:07.47

