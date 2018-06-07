Mark and Jack Krusinski Commit to Cleveland State in Wake of EMU Cuts

Brothers Mark Krusinski and Jack Krusinski have announced their commitment to swim at Cleveland State University in the fall. Both had planned to swim for Eastern Michigan University in 2018-19 before that men’s program was cut. Jack is a senior at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in Broadview Heights, Ohio, the same high school Mark graduated from in 2016. They both swim year-round for Cleveland Swim Institute.

Jack Krusinski

“After taking an official visit to CSU I loved the team atmosphere and the great coaches. They have so much to offer at Cleveland State and I very excited to join my brother in college.”

Jack’s senior year has been marked by time drops in a plethora of events. He went best times in the 100 back and 100/200 free in the fall, then continued with IM, fly, and breast in high school season this winter. He placed 13th in the 100 breast (57.34) and swam legs on the Brecksville 8th-place medley relay (25.53 breast) and 4th-place 200 free relay (21.25) at the 2018 OHSAA Division I State Championships. At the Lake Erie Swimming Senior Championships in March, he improved his PBs in the 50 free, 200 breast, and 50 fly, and was runner-up in the 50 breast and 200 breast, 5th in the 50 fly, and 10th in the 50 free.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 56.74

200 breast – 2:04.52

100 fly – 50.93

200 IM – 1:56.34

Mark focuses more on sprint free and fly. His best SCY times come from 2017 MAC Championships when he was a B finalist in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. At this year’s conference meet he exhibitioned all three events.

Top SCY times:

50 fly – 22.44

100 fly – 48.72

50 free – 20.65

100 free – 45.73

200 free – 1:42.37

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].