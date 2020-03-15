Edinburgh: Duncan Scott 48.49 100 Free, Jacob Peters Hits Lifetime Best 100 Fly

2020 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The 2020 Edinburgh International Swim Meet concluded tonight with several of Great Britain’s brightest swimming stars taking to the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

Adam Peaty threw down a monster 58.13 last night in the men’s 100m breast and followed that up with a 50m breaststroke tonight in 27.14 for another gold. Peaty was quicker in the morning, establishing himself as the top-seeded swimmer in 26.86, a mark just .03 outside the 26.83 he posted at the McCullagh International.

Tonight, he led a quartet of Olympic-caliber swimmers with a final time of 27.14, with Ross Murdoch touching in 27.54 for runner-up status. Bronze went to James Wilby in 27.71 after he won silver behind Peaty last night in the 100m, while Stirling’s Craig Benson was also under 28 seconds in 27.85.

The women’s 50m fly was exciting as well, with Laura Stephens of Plymouth Leander putting up a lifetime best in the sprint. Stephens wowed the Edinburgh crowd on night 1 by crushing a lifetime best 200m fly time of 2:07.62. She also claimed bronze in the 100m fly last night.

This evening, Stephens touched the wall in 26.83 to represent the only sub-27 competitor of the field. Her time sliced .06 off of her previous PB of 26.89 registered just in February this year at the FFN Golden Tour in Nice.

Former national record holder of the women’s 200m breast, Molly Renshaw, logged a near season-best en route to topping the podium in the race this evening. After claiming the 2nd seed behind current British record holder Jocelyn Ulyett, Renshaw surged to the wall by a super slim margin of just .04 to take gold in 2:25.84 to Ulyett’s 2:25.88.

Renshaw has been as quick as 2:25.31 from the Northampton Winter Meet in December, while Ulyett’s outing tonight represents her season-best.

Nearing a lifetime best in the women’s 200m IM was Loughborough racer Abbie Wood, with the 20-year-old knocking down the gold in 2:11.78. Winning the race by over 4 seconds, Wood’s time from tonight sits just .13 shy of her 2:11.65 PB she produced at the 2019 British Championships.

Wood was a triple gold medalist at this year’s BUCS Long Course Championships, winning this 200m IM, the 400m IM and 200m free.

Versatile Duncan Scott followed up his 50m free victory in a new Scottish national record of 22.21 from last night with a strong 48.49 performance in this men’s 100m free.

He’s already been as fast as 48.53 as Stirling’s lead-off at this year’s BUCS Long Course Championships, so tonight’s effort checks-in as his season-best. Splits for Scott included 23.19/25.30 to give the 24-year-old his fastest ever non-championships time.

Scott’s 48.49 now ranks the Olympian as 12th fastest in the world this season.

The man who rocked a huge gold medal-worthy time of 1:46.03 in the men’s 200m free on night 1, Tom Dean, was back in action tonight in the 400m free.

Dean entered this meet with a lifetime best of 3:52.59 in this longer event, a time he posted on the 2019 Mare Nostrum Tour.

Tonight, however, Dean entered new territory, logging the first sub-3:50 time of his young career. The 19-year-old powered his way to the wall in a winning effort of 3:48.59, enough to hold off a charging Daniel Jervis who touched less than half a second later in 3:48.96.

Freya Anderson rocked a winning time of 53.93 to win the women’s 100m free, capturing a trifecta of sprint free titles with her 50m and 200m victories from earlier in the meet.

Tonight she split 26.26/27.67 to produce the 10th fastest time of her career. She owns a lifetime best of 53.31 from the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships, a time which renders the Ellesmere Titan as Great Britain’s 3rd fastest woman all-time.

James Guy established two new lifetime in-season bests at this meet already in the 200m free (1:46.79 for silver) and 200m fly (1:56.62 for gold). This morning, the national record holder posted a morning effort of 51.84 to claim the top seed in the 100m fly before dropping the final.

Splitting 24.07/27.77, Guy hit the only sub-52 second time of the field, most likely tredating the morning outing as a final.

In Guy’s stead, Poole’s Jacob Peters snagged the gold in a time of 52.19, beating the field by almost 2 seconds in the process. Peters dropped over 1 1/2 seconds from his morning swim to post the fastest time of his young career.

Entering this meet, Peters held a career-quickest of 52.47, a time which rendered him as the 10th fastest Brit all-time. However, with his 52.19 time this evening, the relay gold medalist from the 2018 European Championships now checks-in as GBR’s 6th fastest swimmer ever in this event.

Great Britain’s All-Time 100 Fly Performers

James Guy, 50.67 2017 Michael Rock, 51.41 2009 Adam Barrett, 51.80, 2014 Antony James, 51.92, 2009 Ian Hulme, 52.09, 2009 Jacob Peters, 52.14, 2020

Additional Winners: